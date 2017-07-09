Promote Open Capability “Apollo” will provide an open, complete and reliable software platform for its partners in the automotive and autonomous driving industry to develop their own autonomous driving systems with reference vehicles and hardware platform.

Share Resources, Accelerate Innovation In Apollo open platform, you will get the world’s leading HD map service, the only open Autonomous Driving simulation engine with huge amount of data, and the Road Hackers service, a deep learning Autonomous Driving algorithm evaluation platform.