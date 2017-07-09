“Apollo” will provide an open, complete and reliable software platform for its partners in the automotive and autonomous driving industry to develop their own autonomous driving systems with reference vehicles and hardware platform.
In Apollo open platform, you will get the world’s leading HD map service, the only open Autonomous Driving simulation engine with huge amount of data, and the Road Hackers service, a deep learning Autonomous Driving algorithm evaluation platform.
The Apollo open platform enables you to develop, test and reply Autonomous Vehicles faster. With more participants, more data will be collected. Compare to a closed ecosystem, Apollo can evolve faster, bring benefits to every participant, and become more and more mature with the contribution of everyone.
Artificial intelligence technology has great potential for promoting social development. Among all the great opportunities, the Autonomous Driving Vehicle is one of the biggest.
We expect to hear from you.Join Apollo